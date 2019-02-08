76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Out Friday
Simmons (abdomen) will not play Friday against the Nuggets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Simmons will have to wait at least one more game to make his 76ers debut, as the Houston product, who has missed the last three contests, has been dealing with an abdomen strain for the past week now. Once healthy, Simmons will presumably come off the bench at either the shooting-guard or small-forward positions due to an already stacked 76ers' roster.
