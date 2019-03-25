76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Part of Monday's game plan
Simmons is expected to see playing time Monday night against Orlando, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Ben Simmons (illness) out of the mix, Simmons is expected to receive some playing time after falling out of the rotation. He hasn't taken the court in five games, although he'll have a chance to impress Monday with the Sixers playing short-handed.
