76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Plays three minutes in Sunday's win
Simmons had three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT), two assists, and one rebound in three minutes during Sunday's 143-120 win over the Lakers.
Simmons (abdomen) missed Friday's game against the Nuggets but made his 76ers debut in this one. However, the team boasts solid depth along the wing and Simmons isn't much of an outside shooter, so his fit with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons is questionable at best. As a result, the newly-acquired Simmons shouldn't be expected to log anywhere near as many minutes as he was averaging for the Magic.
