76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Questionable for Sunday
Simmons (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Even if Simmons gets the green light to play Sunday, it's hardly guaranteed that he'll be summoned from the bench in his 76ers debut. The swingman had struggled to hold down a rotation role with the Magic of late prior to suffering the abdominal injury and getting shipped to Philadelphia on Thursday.
More News
-
76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Out Friday•
-
76ers' Jonathon Simmons: Sent to Philadelphia•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Uncertain for Thursday•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Officially ruled out•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Magic's Jonathon Simmons: Considered questionable for Tuesday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...