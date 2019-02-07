Simmons was traded from the Magic to the 76ers on Thursday along with a first-round pick and a second-round pick in exchange for Markelle Fultz (shoulder), Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Simmons is currently working his way back from an abdominal strain, but once healthy, he should provide the 76ers with much needed depth on the wing. The change of scenery figures to do little for his fantasy value, as the 29-year-old was averaging just 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.6 minutes prior to being traded.