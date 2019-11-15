76ers' Josh Richardson: Absent from injury report
Richardson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Richardson tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but he received treatment Thursday and isn't expected to miss any time as a result. Through seven games this month, Richardson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes per tilt.
