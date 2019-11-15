Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Absent from injury report

Richardson (ankle) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Richardson tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, but he received treatment Thursday and isn't expected to miss any time as a result. Through seven games this month, Richardson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.9 minutes per tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories