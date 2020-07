Richardson recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four steals, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Richardson filled up the stat sheet even in limited minutes, making an impact across every category while turning in a terrific showing defensively. With Ben Simmons shifting to power forward, Richardson might have more opportunities to make plays with the ball in his hands going forward.