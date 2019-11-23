76ers' Josh Richardson: Available Saturday
Richardson (hip) will be made available for Saturday's game against Miami, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Richardson will make his return and presumably start after a two-game absence due to right hip soreness. He's averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...