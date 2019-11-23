Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Available Saturday

Richardson (hip) will be made available for Saturday's game against Miami, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Richardson will make his return and presumably start after a two-game absence due to right hip soreness. He's averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes.

