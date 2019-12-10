Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Available to play Tuesday

Richardson (hamstring) is active for Tuesday's contest versus Denver, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Richardson's absence streak of six games will come to an end Tuesday, as the guard had been nursing a right hamstring injury. It's presumed that Richardson will return to the starting lineup which would push teammate Furkan Kormaz back to the bench against the Nuggets.

