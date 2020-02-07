76ers' Josh Richardson: Back in action Friday
Richardson (hamstring) will return to the court Friday against the Grizzlies, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Richardson missed the last six games with a strained left hamstring. The Sixers will certainly be happy to have him back, as they're playing the second game of a back-to-back and will be without wings Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks, who aren't yet ready to play after coming over in a trade from the Warriors on Wednesday. It's unclear how heavy of a workload Richardson will be able to handle in his first game back, however.
