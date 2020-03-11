76ers' Josh Richardson: Back in starting lineup
Richardson will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Making his return from a concussion, Richardson will be back in the lineup at shooting guard. He'll be flanked in the backcourt by Shake Milton, with Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid up front.
