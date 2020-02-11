Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Back with starters

Richardson will get the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Richardson came off the bench in the 76ers' previous two games as a way to ease him back into the swing of things. It remains unclear if he will still be on a minute restriction, but his inclusion in the starting lineup implies he will be at least be seeing a bigger workload.

