76ers' Josh Richardson: Bothered by wrist injury
Richardson has been playing through a right wrist injury suffered during Thursday's game against Boston, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
It's unknown at this time whether Richardson's injury will keep him off the court in any capacity, but he's managed to play in two contests since suffering the injury, which is a good sign. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
