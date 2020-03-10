Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Clears concussion protocol

Richardson (concussion) has been cleared to practice, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated reports.

Richardson passed through the NBA's concussion protocol and looks to be on track to return to action Wednesday night against Detroit, though the team is yet to officially clarify his status. Richardson missed the last three games after sustaining the concussion against the Clippers back on Mar. 1.

