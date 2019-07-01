76ers' Josh Richardson: Dealt to Philly in Butler deal
Richardson was shipped to the 76ers on Sunday in the Heat's sign-and-trade deal for Jimmy Butler, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Richardson, who is entering his fifth season in the league, is coming off a career year. With Goran Dragic sitting out a large chunk of the 2018-19 campaign, ballhandling responsibilities were given to Richardson. He responded with 16.6 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. In joining the reloaded Sixers, Richardson's usage could see a downtick, as he will probably end up being the third or fourth offensive option. Still, Richardson's size multi-position versatility should keep him on the court for long stretches of time, and he should continue getting better.
