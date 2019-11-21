76ers' Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable
Richardson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Richardson is currently dealing with a tight right hip flexor, which forced him to sit out for the first time all season Wednesday against the Knicks. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame to see if he can return for the front end of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.