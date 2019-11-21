Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable

Richardson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson is currently dealing with a tight right hip flexor, which forced him to sit out for the first time all season Wednesday against the Knicks. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame to see if he can return for the front end of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back.

