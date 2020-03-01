76ers' Josh Richardson: Done for day with bruised nose

Richardson won't return to Sunday's game against the Clippers after he was diagnosed with a bruised nose following his departure early in the second quarter, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Initial tests have apparently cleared Richardson of a concussion as well as any structural damage to his nose, but he'll still be withheld from action the rest of the day due to his injury. The timing of Richardson's exit is far from ideal with the 76ers already down their top two stars in Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back), but the wing should at least have a shot at making it back for Philadelphia's next game Tuesday versus the Lakers.