76ers' Josh Richardson: Drops 25 in loss to Raptors
Richardson scored a team-high 25 points (9-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-96 loss to the Raptors.
The Sixers came into the game looking for revenge for last year's playoff loss to the eventual champs, but it was a player who wasn't even on the roster who ended up leading them in scoring. Richardson has looked sharp since returning from his two-game absence due to a minor hip injury, going 11-for-16 from three-point range in the last two contests while averaging 28.5 points a night.
