76ers' Josh Richardson: Efficient night against Thunder
Richardson scored a season-high 28 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss at Oklahoma City.
Richardson came out of nowhere to post his second 20-point performance of the season on a night where neither Ben Simmons nor Al Horford cracked the 20-point plateau. Not known as a scorer and the less appealing scoring threat on Philadelphia's starting unit, Richardson can offer a scoring explosion from time to time but might not score 20 points on a regular basis going forward. He currently averages 15.3 points in 33.7 minutes per game.
