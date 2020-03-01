76ers' Josh Richardson: Enters concussion protocol
Richardson has been diagnosed with a concussion, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Richardson took a shot to the nose during Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and he's since entered the league's concussion protocol. There's a chance he could be ready to play Tuesday in Los Angeles, but if not, the Sixers could be without three of their regular starters, as both Joel Embiid (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (back) are already ruled out.
