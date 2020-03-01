76ers' Josh Richardson: Exits with apparent head injury
Richardson was removed in the second quarter of Sunday's game with an apparent head injury and is questionable to return, Jon Johnson of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Richardson recorded nine points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes before heading to the locker room after bumping heads with teammate Alec Burks. More specifically, Richardson's mouth and nose area appeared to take the brunt of the hit, but he'll still likely be subject to concussion testing before the 76ers determine if he's available to return.
