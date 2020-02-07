76ers' Josh Richardson: Game-time call Friday
Richardson (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Richardson was unable to play in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday in Milwaukee, but there's a chance he'll be able to retake the court Friday. The 26-year-old has missed the last six games due to a left hamstring strain, with Shake Milton starting in his place.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...