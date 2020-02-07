76ers' Josh Richardson: Game-time call Friday

Richardson (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Richardson was unable to play in the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday in Milwaukee, but there's a chance he'll be able to retake the court Friday. The 26-year-old has missed the last six games due to a left hamstring strain, with Shake Milton starting in his place.