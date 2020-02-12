76ers' Josh Richardson: Huge fourth quarter in win
Richardson scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Clippers.
Making his first start since straining his hamstring Jan. 22, Richardson took a while to get going but came through in the clutch for the Sixers, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old wing remains a secondary option in the offense behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but he should still provide solid fantasy value now that he's 100 percent again.
