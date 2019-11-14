76ers' Josh Richardson: Leads Sixers in loss

Richardson scored a team-high 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 loss to the Magic.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup, the Sixers' backcourt carried more of the scoring load than usual. Richardson's 19 points were his second-highest total of the season so far, but he's been a steady source of long-distance shooting in his first year with Philly -- the 26-year-old has drained at least one three-pointer in nine straight games.