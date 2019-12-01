76ers' Josh Richardson: Likely out Monday
Richardson (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Utah.
Richardson has missed the last two games with a strained right hamstring, and the Sixers are not anticipating getting him back Monday. Assuming that's the case, Furkan Korkmaz would be in line to make a third consecutive start.
