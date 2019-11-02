76ers' Josh Richardson: Not on Saturday's injury report
Richardson (toe) wasn't listed on Saturday's injury report.
Richardson's availability doesn't appear to be in jeopardy for Saturday's tilt with Portland despite the fact that he missed Thursday's practice due to toe soreness. In four games this year Richardson is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 33.0 minutes.
