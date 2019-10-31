76ers' Josh Richardson: Nursing minor toe soreness
Richardson did not practice Thursday due to a sore left big toe, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Richardson was apparently held out of Thursday's session for precautionary reasons, and the 76ers don't expect the issue to affect his availability for Saturday's game in Portland. Through four games this season, Richardson is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 3.1 blocks and steals in 33.0 minutes.
