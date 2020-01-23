76ers' Josh Richardson: Out 2-to-3 weeks

Richardson was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a tough break for the Sixers, who are already playing without big man Joel Embiid (finger). Richardson sustained the injury a few minutes into the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Raptors and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. In his absence, Furkan Korkmaz is a candidate to enter the starting lineup and benefit from increased run.