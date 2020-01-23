76ers' Josh Richardson: Out 2-to-3 weeks
Richardson was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is a tough break for the Sixers, who are already playing without big man Joel Embiid (finger). Richardson sustained the injury a few minutes into the first quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Raptors and was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter. In his absence, Furkan Korkmaz is a candidate to enter the starting lineup and benefit from increased run.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Out with hamstring strain•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Puts up 15 in win•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 23 versus Pacers•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in win•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...