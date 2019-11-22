76ers' Josh Richardson: Out Friday
Richardson (hip) is out Friday against the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Richardson will miss a second straight game as he continues to deal with right hip soreness. Furkan Korkmaz is likely to draw another start in Richardson's stead. Richardson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
