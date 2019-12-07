76ers' Josh Richardson: Out Saturday and Sunday
Richardson (hamstring), who will through a full-court workout Saturday, is out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers and Sunday's contest against the Raptors, Justin Grasso of 97.3 ESPN FM reports.
Richardson, who has been out since Nov. 29, is making progress, but he's not ready to make his return this weekend. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Tuesday against the Nuggets.
