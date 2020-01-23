76ers' Josh Richardson: Out with hamstring strain
Richardson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Raptors after suffering a left hamstring strain, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The 26-year-old didn't record a stat before going down with the injury a couple minutes into the first quarter. Richardson missed six games earlier this season with a hamstring issue, though that injury was to his right hamstring. Shake Milton is seeing some early run off the bench in his absence, though Furkan Korkmaz may also seen increased minutes. Richardson should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers until the team provides an update on his status.
