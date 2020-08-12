Richardson (rest) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, after getting Tuesday's contest against the Suns off for rest, Richardson will return to the lineup for the 76ers' second-to-last seeding game. In the bubble, Richardson is averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.2 minutes.