76ers' Josh Richardson: Posts 13 points in win
Richardson collected 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block across 38 minutes in Monday's 129-112 win versus the Hawks.
Richardson struggled with his shot but logged a team-high 38 minutes with Ben Simmons (back) out. With Simmons missing, Richardson handles the ball at much higher rate and is asked to operate as the team's point guard in many situations. Look for him to to bounce back Wednesday night versus a soft Cavaliers defense with Simmons expected to miss another game.
