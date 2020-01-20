76ers' Josh Richardson: Puts up 15 in win

Richardson had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and four assists in Monday's win over Brooklyn.

It was another good-not-great showing from Richardson, who's now scored in double-figures in seven of his last eight contests. The guard is a reliable source of points and assists on most nights, but he's been a bit shaky as a three-point shooter this season, while his free throw percentage has also dropped to 81.5 percent after he shot 86.1 percent at the line a year ago.