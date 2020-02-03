Play

76ers' Josh Richardson: Ramping up basketball activities

Richardson (hamstring) was spotted participating in two-on-two scrimmaging during Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Richardson's making strides in his rehab from a left hamstring strain that's cost him the past four games. While he's likely still another two or three games away, it's a great sign that he's now able to participate in on-court activities. Look for the team to release an updated timeline for Richardson's return soon, especially if he's able to continue to make strides in practice over the coming week.

