76ers' Josh Richardson: Ramping up basketball activities
Richardson (hamstring) was spotted participating in two-on-two scrimmaging during Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Richardson's making strides in his rehab from a left hamstring strain that's cost him the past four games. While he's likely still another two or three games away, it's a great sign that he's now able to participate in on-court activities. Look for the team to release an updated timeline for Richardson's return soon, especially if he's able to continue to make strides in practice over the coming week.
