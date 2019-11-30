76ers' Josh Richardson: Remains out Saturday
Richardson (hamstring) will not play Saturday against Indiana, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Richardson will wind up missing both halves of the back-to-back. Furkan Korkmaz started and played 31 minutes in Friday's game against the Knicks and will likely fill a similar role Saturday.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Ruled out Friday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Won't return Wednesday•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Drops 25 in loss to Raptors•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 32 in Saturday's victory•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...