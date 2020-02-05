76ers' Josh Richardson: Remains out Thursday

Richardson (hamstring) will not play against the Bucks on Thursday, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Richardson will remain sidelined for a sixth straight game, though he's apparently nearing a return, as the 26-year-old was able to play three-on-three and go through an individualized workout Tuesday. After Thursday's game in Milwaukee, the Sixers play three home games -- vs. Memphis on Friday, Chicago on Sunday and the Clippers on Tuesday -- before the All-Star break kicks off.