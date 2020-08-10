Richardson will be rested for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Sixers insider Jon Johnson reports.

Richardson has logged 30-plus minutes in all five of Philly's seeding games thus far, so he'll get the day off on the first half of a back-to-back set. Joel Embiid (ankle) will also sit, while Tobias Harris (ankle) and Al Horford (knee) are questionable as of Monday afternoon.