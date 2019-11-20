76ers' Josh Richardson: Ruled out Wednesday
Richardson will not play Wednesday against the Knicks due to right hip flexor tightness.
It's unclear when Richardson picked up the injury, but it will force him to sit out for the first time all season. He'll be reevaluated Thursday before his status for Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back is determined. In the meantime, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton are candidates to see increased run in place of Richardson on Wednesday.
