Richardson (rest) managed 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Raptors.

Richardson rejoined the rotation following a one-game absence for rest purposes. With Philadelphia locked into sixth in the Eastern Conference, it shouldn't be that surprising if coach Brett Brown opts to limit the playing time of Richardson and the rest of the starters during Friday's regular season finale versus Houston.