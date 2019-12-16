76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 11 points in loss
Richardson had 11 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 loss at Brooklyn.
Richardson hasn't played more than 26 minutes in any of his last four appearances following a six-game absence. He has never been much of a scoring threat but the fact that he is also shooting poorly over that span -- 34.1 percent from the field -- shouldn't boost his upside moving forward.
