76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 17 in win
Richardson posted 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in Tuesday's 98-97 win against the Cavaliers.
Richardson scored 17 points in Tuesday's win, however was not able to shoot the three-ball effectively (1-of-8). This is not a rarity for the 26-year-old, who is shooting a mere 26.5 percent from three this season, far lower than his career average of 36.4 percent. Although Richardson hasn't shot the ball well from three, he still puts up 12.3 shots per game and is a key part of the Sixers' offense.
