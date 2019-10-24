76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in season opener

Richardson recorded 17 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 win over the Celtics.

Richardson struggled from the field but sank all nine of his free throw attempts in the season opener. On the other end of the court, Richardson helped limit Boston's Kemba Walker to 12 points on 18 field goal attempts, so it's safe to say it was an impressive performance overall.