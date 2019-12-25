76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 18 against Milwaukee

Richardson had 18 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five boards, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Richardson finished with the third most points on his team in an otherwise inefficient day from the field. The inefficiency came from attempting a season-high three-pointers in the contest. Richardson will face the Magic on Friday.