76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 18 against Milwaukee
Richardson had 18 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt), five boards, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Richardson finished with the third most points on his team in an otherwise inefficient day from the field. The inefficiency came from attempting a season-high three-pointers in the contest. Richardson will face the Magic on Friday.
More News
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 21 but quiet otherwise•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles with shot but solid line•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Bothered by wrist injury•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 11 points in loss•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: To remain slightly limited•
-
76ers' Josh Richardson: Struggles mightily in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.