Richardson scored 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Richardson might have scored 34 points in a bubble loss against the Trail Blazers on Aug. 9, but this was only the third time he surpassed the 15-point plateau dating back to a Feb. 11 win over the Clippers when he scored 21 points. Richardson won't be anything more than Philly's third-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, though, so his offensive upside should be capped moving forward.