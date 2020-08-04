Richardson tallied 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over the Spurs.

Richardson was hot early, scoring 10 of his 19 points in the first quarter. It slowed from here, however, as he dropped only nine points for the rest of the game. After attempting only four field goals in Saturday's loss to the Pacers, it was great to see Richardson being more aggressive on the offensive end. The tradeoff here is that Richardson's inefficiencies are typically highlighted when he is attempting more shots.