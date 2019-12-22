76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 21 but quiet otherwise
Richardson amassed 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 win over the Wizards.
Richardson scored the ball well but didn't do much else in this one. He had been held to 17 points or less in seven straight games, including three single-digit showings, so it was one of Richardson's better outings of late. He'll look to keep it rolling during Monday's matchup versus the Pistons.
