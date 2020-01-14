76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 23 versus Pacers
Richardson recorded 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.
Richardson has scored at least 23 in three of the last four games and just won Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. He has stepped up with Joel Embiid (finger) sidelined of late, and Richardson will try to keep this streak of excellent scoring alive during Wednesday's matchup versus the Nets.
