76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores 32 in Saturday's victory
Richardson recorded 32 points (11-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Heat.
Richardson (hip) returned to the lineup following a two-game absence and dominated his former team, amassing season highs in scoring and threes despite playing a season-low 26 minutes. The 26-year-old wing has enjoyed his two best performances of the season across his last three appearances, and he'll look to build on his recent success during Monday's matchup versus the Raptors.
