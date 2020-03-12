76ers' Josh Richardson: Scores eight in 30 minutes
Richardson (concussion) had eight points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Pistons.
Richardson returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a concussion but failed to make much of an impact beyond the blocks column. He has been held to single digits in scoring in three of his last four appearances.
